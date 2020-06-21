Letter: COVID-19 unleadership
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 unleadership

Got to love the Republican way when a plan comes together. Donald Trump said/says the States must lead and he is there to back them up. Now Ducey has adopted the same plan. Cities and other local governments can declare wearing masks as required. Push the problem off on someone else and take credit when they take action. Wonder why other nations didn't figure it out and adopted national plans to address COVID-19. Guess their leaders understood being responsible.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News