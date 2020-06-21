Letter: COVID-19 unleadership

Got to love the Republican way when a plan comes together. Donald Trump said/says the States must lead and he is there to back them up. Now Ducey has adopted the same plan. Cities and other local governments can declare wearing masks as required. Push the problem off on someone else and take credit when they take action. Wonder why other nations didn't figure it out and adopted national plans to address COVID-19. Guess their leaders understood being responsible.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
