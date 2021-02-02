 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID-19 Vaccination Site
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 Vaccination Site

With dismay, I read how Chuck Huckleberry has chosen the Rillito Racetrack as the site for Pima County’s COVID-19 vaccination site. Our President is struggling to get vaccinations into the arms of our front line workforce. These people perform the tasks that we all need – grocery store clerks, gas station operators, health care workers. Most of these people earn minimum wage. The Racetrack site does little to serve this community. Rillito is far from the majority of Pima County’s disadvantaged community. Public transportation is not an option.

On the Southside of Tucson is a much better site – Kino Sports Park. The site is smack dab in the middle of our disadvantaged community. Interstate and bus access is available. Many could even walk the Loop.

Let us help our citizens that give so much to us and receive so little. Move the site.

John Bechman

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News