Letter: COVID-19 Vaccination Site

With dismay, I read how Chuck Huckleberry has chosen the Rillito Racetrack as the site for Pima County’s COVID-19 vaccination site. Our President is struggling to get vaccinations into the arms of our front line workforce. These people perform the tasks that we all need – grocery store clerks, gas station operators, health care workers. Most of these people earn minimum wage. The Racetrack site does little to serve this community. Rillito is far from the majority of Pima County’s disadvantaged community. Public transportation is not an option.
On the Southside of Tucson is a much better site – Kino Sports Park. The site is smack dab in the middle of our disadvantaged community. Interstate and bus access is available. Many could even walk the Loop.
Let us help our citizens that give so much to us and receive so little. Move the site.
John Bechman
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.