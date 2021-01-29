Letter: Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan in Arizona

I have an unpopular opinion. Arizona's vaccine distribution plan is problematic, regardless of the lack of doses and all the distribution bottle necks. The plan seems simple. First, we give it to the healthcare providers, then to essential workers, then to population at risk, including people with preexisting conditions. The issue with this plan is that the group defined as "essential workers" is misleading. Just look at the list:
-Education sector
-power/utility sector
-food/agriculture sector (including packers, grocery store employees etc)
-transportation sector (drivers, gas station, truck drivers etc.)
-government workers
-manufacturing industry
-financial services, supply chain, critical trade etc.
The list goes on. Who lobbied for this? That's almost half the population. Meanwhile people with pre-existing conditions, who are at much greater risk, who are used to the vaccination process and would do it much more efficiently, must wait. Some say until the summer. As a type 1 diabetic I am angry that no one in the media points it out.
Ofer Greenberg
Midtown