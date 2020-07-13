Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many cases and deaths as Maricopa County despite the fact that our population is about one-fourth their size. Early on, Pima’s cases stood at a ratio of about one to four compared to Maricopa. But that has changed significantly since Arizona was reopened.
We should appreciate the leadership of both our Tucson City Government and the majority on the County Board of Supervisors for these strikingly disproportionate figures. Add to this the responsible actions of the leadership of our two major hospitals, Tucson Medical Center and Banner-University Medical Center.
There are other factors responsible for this sharp divide. But it’s sufficient to say that we who live here are fortunate.
Thanks to all who contribute to making us safer.
George Newman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
