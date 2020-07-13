Letter: Covid-19
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many cases and deaths as Maricopa County despite the fact that our population is about one-fourth their size. Early on, Pima’s cases stood at a ratio of about one to four compared to Maricopa. But that has changed significantly since Arizona was reopened.

We should appreciate the leadership of both our Tucson City Government and the majority on the County Board of Supervisors for these strikingly disproportionate figures. Add to this the responsible actions of the leadership of our two major hospitals, Tucson Medical Center and Banner-University Medical Center.

There are other factors responsible for this sharp divide. But it’s sufficient to say that we who live here are fortunate.

Thanks to all who contribute to making us safer.

George Newman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News