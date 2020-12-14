 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID 19
View Comments

Letter: COVID 19

This morning's (Dec. 13) feature story describes how our hospitals have reached capacity; our nurses are writing to beg people to stay home, our infection numbers here are the highest in the nation. And p. 3 is a full page ad from AJ's, touting all their holiday dishes that serve 12 people, serve 14 people, serve infection... What is wrong with people?!

Katy Garmany

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News