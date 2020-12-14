Letter: COVID 19

This morning's (Dec. 13) feature story describes how our hospitals have reached capacity; our nurses are writing to beg people to stay home, our infection numbers here are the highest in the nation. And p. 3 is a full page ad from AJ's, touting all their holiday dishes that serve 12 people, serve 14 people, serve infection... What is wrong with people?!
Katy Garmany
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!