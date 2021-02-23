 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid 19
Letter: Covid 19

Here's a thought......anyone refusing a Covid vaccine must sign a waiver to be responsible for his/her own medical bills. Wonder what 10 days in the ICU costs?

Dee de Leeuwe

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

