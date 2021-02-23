Letter: Covid 19 Dee de Leeuwe, Green Valley Feb 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's a thought......anyone refusing a Covid vaccine must sign a waiver to be responsible for his/her own medical bills. Wonder what 10 days in the ICU costs?Dee de LeeuweGreen ValleyDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Green Valley Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Letters to the Editor More Letters: Feb. 23 1 hr ago Comments may be used in print.