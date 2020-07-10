Letter: Covid-19

Well, so much for being a faithful supporter of president Donald Trump and his "dark age" policies. Governor Ducey, you have done everything "The Donald" has you do... no required face masks, not a peep when Covid testing was close to non existent in AZ, and then opening businesses too soon. Even Governor Cuomo, a high profile Democrat, got "pop up" hospitals. Where are ours?
Gail Fredericks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
