Letter: Covid-19

I believe the vaccine display shown in the paper means nothing to us. I feel if the paper really wanted the state to get rid of Covid 19, then it should change the way those graphs or data is presented.
There should be a chart or graph showing the number of people that were infected with Covid -19. Then show how many of those victims were unvaccinated. Next show how many of the infected victims died and how many of those were unvaccinated. And that should do it.
The paper should do this for children under 15 also.
I think these graph or printouts will mean more to the people and the paper will be doing it parts in getting people vaccinated.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
