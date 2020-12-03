Letter: Covid 19

Let's do the Covid 19 Daily Star facts as of December 1. The Star reported 39,859 cases reported in Arizona and 6,639 deaths. Doing the math, that's 1.7% chance you have of dying from the Covid virus. Most deaths occur in people over 70 and those with pre-existing conditions. Shutting down the economy is not justified. Schools should reopen!
Douglas Shumway
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
