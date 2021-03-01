 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID and construction
Letter: COVID and construction

The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult. We are grateful to the courageous and endangered front-line workers – healthcare professionals, transportation operators, grocery store employees, utility staff, restaurant staff, etc. – who have kept our lives and our economy moving forward in the context of tragedy.

I want to point out that one of the unsung economic heroes in this pandemic has been the construction industry. As an architect, I have had a front row seat watching the general contractors and sub-contractors of Tucson implement stringent job-site safety protocols, testing, and contact tracing, to keep thousands of construction workers safely employed and their tens of thousands of family members protected, fed, and housed. We have partnered on projects with many of these local companies – Sundt Construction, Lloyd Construction, MW Morrisey, Sellers & Sons, Tofel-Dent, Concord Construction – and watched as they skillfully protected worker safety on their sites.

Here’s a shout-out to my brothers and sisters in construction and development for their great work over this past year.

Corky Poster

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

