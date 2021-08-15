Letter: Covid and schools

Governor Ducey’s cynical politics continue to put Arizonans at risk. His refusal to allow mask or vaccine mandates for schools and universities will cause misery and death once again. But this time he is failing our children. Two places with similarly cruel governors, Oklahoma and Texas have ICU’s overrun with children... often on ventilators. The Delta virus has changed things... it puts Arizona in the CDC’s red (top) category for two reasons: Ducey’s pitiful ‘leadership’ and the people who refuse to get vaccinated. Vaccinations and masks work. They protect our children, our neighbors and our jobs. Universities, schools and cities all over the country are mandating masks and vaccines so children can go back to school safely. But not our governor. He has earned a new title: Governor Death.
Johnna Matthews
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.