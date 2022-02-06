 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: COVID bill does not go far enough.
As someone currently recovering from COVID, I am disappointed that Representative Quang Nguyen’s bill HB2043 has missed several key groups of people who should be subjected to large fines under his bill. HB2043 awards damages of $500,000 paid by an employer who denies a religious exemption when requiring an employee to get vaccinated as a condition of employment. Mr. Nguyen, please add these classes of persons who should also pay large damage awards due to their actions:

1. Persons who make false statements concerning COVID or Vaccines.

2. Unvaccinated adults who may have infected others by their negligence in following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID.

3. Unvaccinated adults who become sickened with COVID, and take up hospital beds that could be serving other patients.

Representative Nguyen, please amend your bill to include these groups of people who owe damages due to their negligence. Maybe I wouldn’t be suffering from COVID if those groups of people had been discouraged from exposing myself and others.

John McConnaughey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

