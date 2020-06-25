Letter: Covid Cases Increasing

I am saddened and appalled that Gov. Ducey is not doing more to safeguard the lives and health of Arizonans. The extent of the increase in COVID-19 cases is unacceptable. We need to implement guidelines on mask-wearing (preferably to make them mandatory), crowd sizes, and contact tracing. These are all doable without wrecking our economy. I know the Governor is trying to protect his job and electability, but guess what, he is losing and shooting himself in the foot by taking this weak stance. At this rate, we will have to shut down and close schools again. I wonder if the Governor realizes how much worse that will be for the economy? I think even his base will be upset with him then.
Maura Cotter
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
