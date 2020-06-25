Letter: Covid Cases Increasing
View Comments

Letter: Covid Cases Increasing

I am saddened and appalled that Gov. Ducey is not doing more to safeguard the lives and health of Arizonans. The extent of the increase in COVID-19 cases is unacceptable. We need to implement guidelines on mask-wearing (preferably to make them mandatory), crowd sizes, and contact tracing. These are all doable without wrecking our economy. I know the Governor is trying to protect his job and electability, but guess what, he is losing and shooting himself in the foot by taking this weak stance. At this rate, we will have to shut down and close schools again. I wonder if the Governor realizes how much worse that will be for the economy? I think even his base will be upset with him then.

Maura Cotter

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News