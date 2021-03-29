 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid "Cusp Day"
We all understand that the only way to put this virus mess in the rear view mirror is safe effective vaccination.

My milestones have been: “Cusp Day”, the date when vaccine supply exceeds demand and “Herd Day” when the spread of disease from person to person unlikely, protecting the whole community.

The state-run UA vaccination site now reports for the first time that they have more vaccines available than appointments filled.

I’m thinking that Pima County is on the cusp of Cusp Day.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

