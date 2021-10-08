Letter: COVID Era - Ushers in Community Healing

The struggle is real! We need to re-connect with one another more than ever before. The CDC revealed that 40.9% of US survey respondents reported the increase of at least one mental health condition (e.g., anxiety or depression) and approximately 1 in 10 reported they started or increased substance use during the pandemic. Indeed, these are trying times. We need to get re-connected and loosen the shackles of isolation. On our walks, in the stores, on the streets, at a time when many look away or at the ground in passing, we need to actively greet each other, offer a smile, and help each other, as we can. It may take effort for many of us who have been sequestered away this past year and a half, but we can make a difference! Do it in simple ways and know that you are helping to restore the health and vitality of our communities.
Kim Peace-Tuskey
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.