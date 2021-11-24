Letter: Covid in Arizona

I recently saw the letter to the editor regarding the difference in covid related deaths in Arizona and Israel. We don't have to go that far afield to make a similar grim comparison.
Washington state and Arizona have very similar populations with Washington at 7.6 million and Arizona at 7.2 million. However, Washington has had a total of 9108 covid related deaths compared to Arizona with 21, 752 , as of November 18th.
Governor Inslee of Washington has been proactive from the beginning of the pandemic while Governor Ducey has failed to be the leader he could have been. What a dismal record that is. Keep this in mind should he decide to run for a different office when his term as governor expires.
Gail Birkeland
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.