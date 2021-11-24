 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid in Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Covid in Arizona

  • Comments

I recently saw the letter to the editor regarding the difference in covid related deaths in Arizona and Israel. We don't have to go that far afield to make a similar grim comparison.

Washington state and Arizona have very similar populations with Washington at 7.6 million and Arizona at 7.2 million. However, Washington has had a total of 9108 covid related deaths compared to Arizona with 21, 752 , as of November 18th.

Governor Inslee of Washington has been proactive from the beginning of the pandemic while Governor Ducey has failed to be the leader he could have been. What a dismal record that is. Keep this in mind should he decide to run for a different office when his term as governor expires.

Gail Birkeland

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News