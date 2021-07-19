Letter: Covid in Arizona

The Covid Act Now website (covidactnow.org) tracks Covid statistics nationally. Here in Arizona from June 11, 2021 to July 1, 2021 the statistics were as follows:
a) The daily number of cases per 100,000 increased from 5.3 to 7.6
b) The infection rate increased from .87 to 1.08
c) The number of positive tests increased from 3.9% to 4.9%
d) And yet, Arizona still has not yet reached 50% of its citizens having received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Governor Ducey continues to tell us that the numbers are going in the right direction. Hmmm. This doesn't seem like the right direction to me, so I will continue to wear my mask - regardless of any recommended "guidelines".
Dorothy Taylor
West side
