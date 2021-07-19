 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid in Arizona
Letter: Covid in Arizona

The Covid Act Now website (covidactnow.org) tracks Covid statistics nationally. Here in Arizona from June 11, 2021 to July 1, 2021 the statistics were as follows:

a) The daily number of cases per 100,000 increased from 5.3 to 7.6

b) The infection rate increased from .87 to 1.08

c) The number of positive tests increased from 3.9% to 4.9%

d) And yet, Arizona still has not yet reached 50% of its citizens having received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Governor Ducey continues to tell us that the numbers are going in the right direction.  Hmmm.  This doesn't seem like the right direction to me, so I will continue to wear my mask - regardless of any recommended "guidelines".

Dorothy Taylor

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

