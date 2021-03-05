Letter: COVID innoculations

Giant Kudos to the entire operation at Banner Tucson South/Kino Memorial Stadium. From the initial drive through the front gate to the post innoculation waiting area, it was flawless; everyone encountered, were friendly & professional. Three of us 77-99 yrs, were able to receive the injections & scheduled for the second round in 4 wks. Truthfully, we had misgivings after the circuitous episode trying to register on line, so having the procedure done so smoothly, was a welcome experience.
jerrie carreras
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.