Letter: COVID innoculations
Letter: COVID innoculations

Giant Kudos to the entire operation at Banner Tucson South/Kino Memorial Stadium. From the initial drive through the front gate to the post innoculation waiting area, it was flawless; everyone encountered, were friendly & professional. Three of us 77-99 yrs, were able to receive the injections & scheduled for the second round in 4 wks. Truthfully, we had misgivings after the circuitous episode trying to register on line, so having the procedure done so smoothly, was a welcome experience.

jerrie carreras

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

