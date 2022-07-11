Letter: Covid is still here

You don't have to be a Trumpeteer or a fellow-traveller to think and act like a fascist. You can thumb your nose at Covid precautions. Perhaps some of you are to blame. Lately, I, with a dozen family members spread across the country, despite 4 shots and masking precautions, have caught a Covid virus. One family member has lupus, a disease dangerous by itself. Some where I crossed the path of a nose-thumber. The symptoms are not severe, nevertheless I'm quarantined 10 days. I don't have to be someplace. Neither can I be someplace I want to be. The husband of the person with lupus is an airline pilot, probably not the next two weeks. Another is/was teaching summer school to kids lagging in school. Across the country fascists are not only politically at work to change the country, but millions others are hindering functions of society. Apparently it's an understanding difficult to acquire and practice, but we're all in this together. Indifferences and ignorances add up.