Letter: Covid Is Winning Because Of Politics

The question is “Why is the Mayor and Council so obsessed with mandating all City employees get vaccinated, when close to 80% already have?” Dr. Fauci stated, April 2, 2021, that herd Immunity would take 70% to 75%. Ironically the vaccination rate in Pima County just hit 70% for adults.
It seems the focus should be on the 400,000 folks in Pima County that aren’t vaccinated, as opposed to the 850 City employees that aren’t vaccinated.
The City could canvass neighborhoods to encourage vaccinations, support the underserved by providing zinc and vitamin D and other CDC recommended immune support products. Instead, the City Council is focused on punishing the very employees that worked tirelessly during the peak of the pandemic, while Mayor and Council sheltered at home.
So, why the obsession with the vaccine mandated for City employees? No other major metropolitan areas in the state are mandating vaccines? Because the Governor said they couldn’t.
Unfortunately, the only true cure for Covid will be term limits!
Rich Hyatt
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.