Letter: COVID+ Man Knowingly Exposes Neighbor
Letter: COVID+ Man Knowingly Exposes Neighbor

My friend was out walking her dogs when her maskless neighbor approached her to chat. His reply when asked why he was coughing? “Covid, but don’t worry, it’s a mild case.” She is now very ill and has been hospitalized twice. How can anyone at this point in the worldwide pandemic, with over 162,000 deaths in the US alone, believe that one needn’t worry about transmitting a ‘mild’ case?

In 34 states and several countries, laws against criminal transmission of HIV result in the perpetrator charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, or assault regardless of whether it was done knowingly or intentionally or if any transmission even occurs. By extension, is it a crime to expose others to a confirmed case of Covid? Is disbelief in masks - or science for that matter - a plausible defense for transmitting a potentially lethal disease? Should they not be held accountable for the harm they cause?

TJ Marsh

Northwest side

