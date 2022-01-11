 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Covid mandates at University of Arizona
Letter: Covid mandates at University of Arizona

In the sports section on January 7, there was an an article about Covid restrictions at indoor sporting events at the U of A starting on that day. We have season tickets to women’s basketball and a game was that night.

Very explicit about what was required to attend. Must wear N95 or KN95 surgical mask even if fully vaccinated. My wife and I are fully vaccinated and boosted. We had to run around and find the required masks because we have only used the cheaper masks. We get to the game an see almost all with cheaper type masks. Even workers checking tickets.

No wonder there is such confusion with Covid. Not even the U of A can get their act together. I’m for full compliance, but please act like you’re on top of this before issuing mandates.

In other words what is the mandate and will it be enforced.

Mark Campbell

Amado

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

