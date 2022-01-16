Letter: Covid mandates at University of Arizona

Re: the Jan. 7 article "Fans must wear surgical style masks in McKale." In the sports section on January 7, there was an an article about Covid restrictions at indoor sporting events at the U of A starting on that day. We have season tickets to women’s basketball and a game was that night.
Very explicit about what was required to attend. Must wear N95 or KN95 surgical mask even if fully vaccinated. My wife and I are fully vaccinated and boosted. We had to run around and find the required masks because we have only used the cheaper masks. We get to the game an see almost all with cheaper type masks. Even workers checking tickets.
No wonder there is such confusion with Covid.Not even the U of A can get their act together. I’m for full compliance, but please act like you’re on top of this before issuing mandates.
In other words what is the mandate and will it be enforced.
Mark Campbell
Amado
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.