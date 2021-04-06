Letter: COVID Mask Mandate

On Easter a columnist espoused a selfish and dangerous perspective that promoted “in-person human contact” in the midst of continuing health concerns. He described his friend working in a store where no one was wearing a mask, saying, “I’m glad the mandate is gone.” “The future will be guided by free people who take responsibility for their choices, care for each other, and come back together as a community.”
I share his desire for close contact with friends and family. We have been separated from our adult daughters and their families for over a year. Our church has yet to return to in-person services. We wear masks for all outings.
As long as people refuse to wear masks and practice social distancing, vulnerable people will continue to be at risk for contacting COVID.
How is risking the health and the very lives of our friends caring for them?
Scott Morris
East side
