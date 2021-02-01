Letter: Covid, masks and Pima County curfew

It is difficult to tell if Judge Kellie Johnson is unintelligent or a zealot. Her recent ruling allowing bars and restaurants in Pima County to stay open after 10 pm ignores the fact that Arizona has more Covid cases per capita than any state in the union. Perhaps she takes her cues from our governor who appointed her and who has steadfastly refused to order a mask mandate even though it would save thousands of lives and would protect against the new variants which are 30-70% more transmissible. This head-in-the-sand approach is why so many Arizonans are ill and dying. Governor Ducey should order a mask mandate and take some of the federal money he has been hoarding and disburse it to bars and restaurants so they can close and still survive and pay employees. Then perhaps we would have a chance to live through this pandemic.
Johnna Matthews
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.