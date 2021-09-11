 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid not the only virus
Letter: Covid not the only virus

Two years ago I was bit by a mosquito here in Tucson and contracted west nile virus.

After a stint in the hospital and rehab I was sent home. Unfortunately the virus had attacked

my nervous system which for the past two years has been in self destruct mode. There is no vaccine for west nile and

there is no post infection treatment to treat the nervous system. I know that you are thinking that you have been bit

thousands of times, so no big deal. Well, I had been bitten thousands of times, it only took one more bite.

This has been said many times but take care, use insect repellant, cover up as much as possible if

outside in the morning or evening. Don't get bit.

Kevin Goodman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

