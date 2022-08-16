Letter: COVID origins

It would seem to be appropriate to give credit where credit is due. On Wednesday, 7/27/2022, the Star ran an article about the likelihood of Covid 19 coming from a Wuhan, China seafood market rather than being leaked from the Wuhan virus laboratory. There was no mention that the same information appeared in the Star in an article by columnist Tim Steller on 12/1/2021, almost eight months earlier. If that wasn't good journalism, I don't know what is, most particularly in this present day and age. I appreciated the article back when it originally appeared and people were hoping to find the Chinese Lab at fault. I appreciate it even more now. Kudos to Mr. Steller.