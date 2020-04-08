Letter: Covid poem
View Comments

Letter: Covid poem

NEW CORONA

Up by seven every morning.

Yoga twice a week. Free weights

for bone loss. No reading in bed.

How I miss my routines. Now I’m still

in bed at 11 a.m., wearing my plague mask,

trying to read a pre-owned novel, the cat

beside me, kneading the comforter, then purring

like crazy, his cheek vibrating against mine.

What’s up with that damn cat?

Jefferson Carter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News