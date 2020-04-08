Letter: Covid poem

NEW CORONA
Up by seven every morning.
Yoga twice a week. Free weights
for bone loss. No reading in bed.
How I miss my routines. Now I’m still
in bed at 11 a.m., wearing my plague mask,
trying to read a pre-owned novel, the cat
beside me, kneading the comforter, then purring
like crazy, his cheek vibrating against mine.
What’s up with that damn cat?
Jefferson Carter
Midtown
