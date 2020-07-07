Letter: Covid spread
Letter: Covid spread

Given that Arizona has more cases of Covid 19 than the all of the nations in the European Union combined, perhaps Governor Ducey shouldn’t have fired the state head of public health and tossed the pandemic playbook the state paid to prepare. Maybe the lady should be rehired to advise as this is a fire that is out of control. I’d be willing to pay more taxes to have competent people in charge. Being a former ice cream salesman doesn’t seem to be adequate qualifications.

Dr Pamela Farris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

