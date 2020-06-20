Letter: COVID stance, no opening till steady decline
Letter: COVID stance, no opening till steady decline

We are sorry. We misread the pandemic and thought it could be safe to reopen. We were wrong. The Baboquivari is a place for adult recreation and it is unreasonable to assume healthy COVID practices across the board. In consideration of our employees and customers we shall close our door until a 7 to 10 day decline in infection rates is achieved. Danny's Baboquivari Lounge stands with those that believe in a healthy, safe and kind Tucson.

Richard Snyder

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

