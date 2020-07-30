Letter: COVID test totals in daily update. . .

Dear Star editors:
Thank you for your daily coverage of the COVID situation in Arizona and Pima County.
A note that AZDH combines PCR (antigen) tests and serology (antibody) tests in their totals (although they do break it out on their dashboard if you look carefully). If you are truly interested in accurate reporting - and I believe you are - please use the antigen test totals only, as the two tests are actually the opposite of each other. As I'm sure you know, the PCR is the "COVID test" to see if someone is infected, with today's % being nearly 25%, and the serology test which tests for the presence of antibodies, meaning the person is cured and is under 5% overall. Adding the antibody tests to the total distorts the "% positive" figure and is quite misleading.
Ron Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!