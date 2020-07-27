Letter: Covid Testing
Letter: Covid Testing

When you see the long lines on national news for Covid testing, not so here in Tucson. I made an appointment at the testing area, at the Sports arena on Ajo. My appointment was at 11:40 a.m., I got there a little early 11:20 a.m. I was tested and out of there at ll:45. The staff was very helpful and organized, adhering to all the CDC standards. Thank you Pima County.

Don Newton

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

