Letter: Covid Testing

When you see the long lines on national news for Covid testing, not so here in Tucson. I made an appointment at the testing area, at the Sports arena on Ajo. My appointment was at 11:40 a.m., I got there a little early 11:20 a.m. I was tested and out of there at ll:45. The staff was very helpful and organized, adhering to all the CDC standards. Thank you Pima County.
Don Newton
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!