Letter: Covid 19, the Tucson Response
View Comments

Letter: Covid 19, the Tucson Response

On Sunday, I put on my gloves, grabbed my saniwipes, and went out to do necessary errands. On the way, I passed numerous outdoor restaurants. They were packed with brunch customers, sitting cheek to jowl. On my return, I drove by Santa Rita Park which was crowded with homeless people, many older, almost all in poor health. I couldn't help but notice that all of these places are potential cauldrons of coronavirus community spread, and that neither the governor nor the mayor has paid anything more than lip service to the need for social distancing as the number of cases grows in this creeping pandemic . No policy directives, no plans of action. In fact, the silence from state and local leaders has been all but deafening while the federal response lags pitifully in the face of the developing crisis. When I got home, I put my gloves in the wash, the saniwipes in the garbage, and said a prayer for us all.

Rebecca Cramer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming…

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News