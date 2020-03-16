Letter: Covid 19, the Tucson Response

On Sunday, I put on my gloves, grabbed my saniwipes, and went out to do necessary errands. On the way, I passed numerous outdoor restaurants. They were packed with brunch customers, sitting cheek to jowl. On my return, I drove by Santa Rita Park which was crowded with homeless people, many older, almost all in poor health. I couldn't help but notice that all of these places are potential cauldrons of coronavirus community spread, and that neither the governor nor the mayor has paid anything more than lip service to the need for social distancing as the number of cases grows in this creeping pandemic . No policy directives, no plans of action. In fact, the silence from state and local leaders has been all but deafening while the federal response lags pitifully in the face of the developing crisis. When I got home, I put my gloves in the wash, the saniwipes in the garbage, and said a prayer for us all.
Rebecca Cramer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.