Letter: COVID UofA

To contrast what's being done here and what's being done elsewhere, look at University of Virginia. A vaccine mandate was announced and now 96.6% of all students are vaccinated and most of those who haven't been vaccinated yet are getting vaccinated. A small number applied for and received exemptions. Similar numbers apply to staff and faculty. At UVA, those receiving exemptions must wear masks and get tested regularly. Here, at UA, all students and staff must wear masks because the state will not allowed the universities to have a mask mandate. It is also frightening that the leaders of the public universities in Arizona have to be afraid that the Governor will take away funding when they should have been standing up and talking loudly about what they universities need to do to help in the fight against this virus. I have lived in Arizona for over 40 years and am shocked by the Republicans in power. It is increasingly hard to understand why anyone votes for them.
Vikki Spritz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.