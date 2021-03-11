 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid Vaccination for Medically Vulnerable
Letter: Covid Vaccination for Medically Vulnerable

On March1, Governor Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ and the AZDHS unveiled what they described as a 'hybrid' Covid Vaccine Plan. The hybrid plan sets up age groups for vaccinations starting with those over 65, then over 55, over 45, over 35, etc. Unfortunately, the younger group of our most vulnerable citizens with underlying, high-risk medical conditions have been ignored! They were originally in the 1c group, along with those over age 65, but they have now been left behind.

While I have no problem with prioritizing older folks, this should not come at the expense of younger people who have severe medical conditions. With its new 'hybrid' plan, Arizona has effectively decided to vaccinate healthy, older residents while ignoring our most vulnerable, medically at-risk younger people.

This is not acceptable medically or morally! This plan needs to be revised following well established medical triage guidelines, not simply going by age brackets.

James DiDomenico, RN

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

