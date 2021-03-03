 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid Vaccination priorities
Letter: Covid Vaccination priorities

So I see the University of Arizona has a big sign showing the number of its employees vaccinated. The University seems super proud that so many of its staff members are getting inoculated. Can someone explain why the University got priority for its workers to be vaccinated? Many of these people have been working at home for the last year. Meanwhile the people in retail- grocery store clerks, Walmart employees, Home Depot workers- you know the people most likely to exposed to Covid-19 because they come in contact daily with large numbers of people, are not eligible (yet) to be vaccinated? And how about cancer patients or people with HIV-AIDS? They are also not eligible (yet). Or how about Tucson's Mexican-American and African-American populations? The inequality of who gets the vaccine will surely be the subject of many University of Arizona Phd dissertations in the years to come.

Homer Thiel

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

