Letter: COVID Vaccination Registration Mess
Letter: COVID Vaccination Registration Mess

Re:"Fear, Frustration common for older residents wanting the COVID vaccine", Feb. 7.

"Older residents"? It should read "Anyone"! As college-educated 70+ retirees, my husband and I tried vainly for weeks to maneuver through Pima County's vaccination registration maze, both on computer and by phone. Finally, after reading Friday's news about the walk-in vaccinations at TCC, we raced downtown. We stood for 5 1/2 hours in a half-mile long line with hundreds of other seniors who, like us, couldn't get an appointment online.

Bottom line: Pima County, don't blame "older people" for confusion about the registration system. I challenge anyone under 30 to be able to manage as well. We seniors were the guinea pigs in the roll-out. Kudos to those who were able to navigate the system as well as those who braved the Five-Hour Friday registration to get an appointment to be vaccinated!

Betty Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

