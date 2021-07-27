 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid vaccination
Letter: Covid vaccination

Congratulations to all the people who have chosen not to be vaccinated and standing up for a principal for which there is no basis. Please also sign a medical power of attorney declining medical care, and accepting all costs for Covid related illness. Long term Social Security will be on a stronger footing since you will not be claiming benefits, and if you are younger, the gene pool will improve with your absence, both net gains for our community.

Terry Tjaden

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

