Letter: COVID Vaccine - Think the Unthinkable
Over a year ago America realized that COVID was the real deal and needed to attack it as our greatest threat in terms of both loss of life and economic existence. The national conversation was about masks, social distancing, ventilators, testing, lock-downs, and even Lysol, but we all knew that only a safe effective vaccine was the solution.

After medical science delivered two vaccines in a record ten months time, we then debated about production rates, distribution infrastructure and vaccination priorities.

Now Tucsonans read that a mobile vaccination van about to prowl North Fourth Avenue searching for arms to inject, clear evidence that supply finally exceeds demand. In order to reach our vaccine-hesitant population Pima County needs many more such vans and be prepared to think the previously unthinkable, discarding defrosted and unused doses if necessary.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

