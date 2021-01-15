Letter: COVID vaccine administration

I would like to urge public health officials to consider making arrangements to utilize the offices of allergy physicians for administration of the COVID vaccine. They have a staff of competent technicians who administer hundreds of inoculations daily. These offices have access to souces for necessary supplies and are competent to respond to emergency procedures necessary if there is an adverse reaction to the vaccine. I am sure some form of indemnity can be arranged.
Art Di Salvo
Northwest side
