Letter: Covid vaccine distribution

Kudos to the team at Tucson Medical Center!
With the help of a computer savy friend who helped me negotiate the website, I registered both my husband
and myself, and had appointments on Friday evening. We arrived at the shuttle stop, and were taken to the
vaccination site in the conference center to find it well staffed, and very efficient. From start to finish, TMC
seems to have done a great job making the process easier than anticipated. We are in the 1B group, folks
over 75, and are so happy that we have received our first injection with little or no side effects........we have
received our "covid vaccine" card, and have appointments to return for the second injection.
Thank you TMC for making you distribution in this terrible pandemic easy; your staff, from the check-in counter, nurses, and student nurses in the post injection 15 min. observation were all wonderful !!!
Bobbi Wiggins, Marana, Az.
Northwest side
