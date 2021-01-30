 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid vaccine distribution
View Comments

Letter: Covid vaccine distribution

Kudos to the team at Tucson Medical Center!

With the help of a computer savy friend who helped me negotiate the website, I registered both my husband

and myself, and had appointments on Friday evening. We arrived at the shuttle stop, and were taken to the

vaccination site in the conference center to find it well staffed, and very efficient. From start to finish, TMC

seems to have done a great job making the process easier than anticipated. We are in the 1B group, folks

over 75, and are so happy that we have received our first injection with little or no side effects........we have

received our "covid vaccine" card, and have appointments to return for the second injection.

Thank you TMC for making you distribution in this terrible pandemic easy; your staff, from the check-in counter, nurses, and student nurses in the post injection 15 min. observation were all wonderful !!!

Bobbi Wiggins, Marana, Az.

BOBBI WIGGINS

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News