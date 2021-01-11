 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID Vaccine
Letter: COVID Vaccine

It appears that the Pima County Health Department is suffering from some form of paralysis. Weeks into vaccine availability and there is still no way to sign up for the vaccine. Medical providers have no information and there does not appear to be any rapid movement toward mass vaccinations. Mass vaccinations do not require rocket science only a bit of organizational skill and the will to actually do something. There are hundreds if not thousands of medical personnel in Tucson trained in administering shots. Please quit playing about with contracts with drugstores who are not equipped for mass inoculations and setup shot clinics where hundreds could be vaccinated daily. Until you do something people will continue to die while the foot dragging goes on.

Ronald Byers

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

