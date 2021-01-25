Letter: COVID vaccines

I want to give a shout out to the person/people who recognized they had more vaccine than people scheduled and got on the phone to law enforcement, firemen, and teachers to tell them to come on down to TCC and get vaccinated (Saturday Arizona Daily Star story). That is the kind of thinking we need to beat the virus. My brother living in Washington DC told of a Safeway where there were vaccinations being administered and some doses were still available at the end of the day, so an announcement went out over the loudspeaker for anyone who wanted to come and get vaccinated. Imagine going to buy orange juice and getting a vaccination too.
Let’s celebrate the people who take creative approaches to problem solving and also support our exhausted hospital personnel. Defeat COVID-19! Wear a mask! Wash your hands! Stay 6 feet apart.
Margot Garcia
Midtown
