 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID Vaccines
View Comments

Letter: COVID Vaccines

  • Comments

My husband and I went to the Pima County vaccine website on Feb. 8th. On Feb 12th we were able to schedule an appointment at TCC for today (2/17). The process was so smooth that we were in and out even before our scheduled appointment! Thank you to everyone at Pima County and TCC for being so efficient and encouraging! When we returned home, we already had an email for scheduling our second shot. Wonderful! THANK YOU!!

Teri and Mike Murphy

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Who did it?

Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News