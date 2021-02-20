Letter: COVID Vaccines

My husband and I went to the Pima County vaccine website on Feb. 8th. On Feb 12th we were able to schedule an appointment at TCC for today (2/17). The process was so smooth that we were in and out even before our scheduled appointment! Thank you to everyone at Pima County and TCC for being so efficient and encouraging! When we returned home, we already had an email for scheduling our second shot. Wonderful! THANK YOU!!
Teri and Mike Murphy
Northwest side
