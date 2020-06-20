Letter: Covid virus explained easily
Letter: Covid virus explained easily

My Nurse daughter sent this to me early on during the pandemic.

Karen got infected yesterday, but she won't know until 14 days later.

Karen thinks she's healthy and is infecting 10 persons per day.

These 10 persons think they are ok, they travel, go out and infect 100 persons.

These 100 persons think they are healthy and keep infecting 1000 persons.

No one knows who is ok or who can infect you.

Do you understand why it is important to stay at home?

Wear a mask when you go out. You may not care but I do!

Barbara Wittel

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

