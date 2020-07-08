Letter: COVID

I winter in Tucson and am glad I am currently summering in New York State. When I read the news I am appalled at Arizona's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. But then I read Governor Ducey's statements I understand why things are so bad. He has the memo from the President. He does not even understand that by wearing a mask he is not protecting himself but others. When you see a picture of him with his mask on in a large group of people without masks it is a joke. He should just remove it since he feels you do not have to enforce the wearing of them. The selfish thought process that you have the right to gather, the right to not wear a mask makes no sense. You wear a mask out of respect for the people you are with. You wear a mask to protect those around you. It is not a statement.
Susan Bennett
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
