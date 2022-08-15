Letter: Covid

Right now, I know about half dozen friends or acquaintances that have or recently had Covid. I don’t recall knowing anyone during the height of the pandemic. It is of course because of how contagious Ba 5 is and hardly anyone now is wearing a mask. One friend is really sick and hoping she doesn’t have a rebound after she finishes Paxlovid. Another friend is in the throes of the rebound now. I even heard someone on NPR say we are post pandemic. No we are not, please keep wearing your mask.