Letter: Covid19 distribution at Southern Arizona VA

As a veteran I received the Covid19 vaccination at the southern Arizona VA. They are to be commended for the distribution of the vaccine. I was able to register on their web site weeks before they started distribution of the vaccine. The VA called to set up an appointment and sent a letter with instructions on location and time. Staff met you at the parking lot , directed you to the distribution location. It took only 25 minutes to go through the process which included 15 minutes of observation. So far no side effects. Great job Southern Arizona VA Health Care System!
Jim Jensen
Northeast side
