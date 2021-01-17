 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid19 distribution at Southern Arizona VA
View Comments

Letter: Covid19 distribution at Southern Arizona VA

As a veteran I received the Covid19 vaccination at the southern Arizona VA. They are to be commended for the distribution of the vaccine. I was able to register on their web site weeks before they started distribution of the vaccine. The VA called to set up an appointment and sent a letter with instructions on location and time. Staff met you at the parking lot , directed you to the distribution location. It took only 25 minutes to go through the process which included 15 minutes of observation. So far no side effects. Great job Southern Arizona VA Health Care System!

Jim Jensen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes, Recall Finchem

If he was only an incompetent embarrassment, that's bad enough. But believing and promoting dishonest conspiracies and participating in insurr…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID Vaccine

It appears that the Pima County Health Department is suffering from some form of paralysis. Weeks into vaccine availability and there is still…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News