Letter: COVID19 Updates/News

The news, updates and information regarding COVID19 vaccines is currently very poor. I suggest that EACH DAY the Daily Star, local news channels NBC, CBS , ABC devote a small section of their broadcasts to vaccine updates. These should occur at 5,6,7 and 8 p.m. Such as "there are currently no vaccines available in Pima county" or "Pima county has now received "30,000 doses" of vaccines and appointments will now be available starting "Wed, Jan xx starting at 9:00 a.m". Right now it is a guessing game. Hours can be spent waiting for phone lines to be answered, computers to work, etc. Let's get this a little more organized.
Thomas Schell
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.