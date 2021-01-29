Letter: COVID19 vaccine

My mother is 93 years old, lives alone, is healthy but concerned about getting her vaccine. She went online to the Pima County site and registered on Wednesday January 15th, at the same time as many of her elderly friends. Most of those friends already received their shots or are scheduled and she is still waiting. She registered for TMC and received a confirmation letter on January 16th saying she is to wait for another email to set up a MyChart account but has yet to get that email. She is concerned and anxious that she is not going to get her vaccine. Several of your opinion letters have praised the system to get vaccines, we are NOT finding that to be the case. On top of that, there is over an hour wait on the phone to contact Pima County. So in our opinion the process is not working.
Ronnie Conour
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.